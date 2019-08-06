El cantante de la banda de metal salvadoreña Apes of God ha sido asesinado a tiros durante un concierto de su grupo en Armenia, tal y como ha confirmado la propia banda en un comunicado en el que anuncian su retirada.

"Como muchos ya saben, el día de ayer durante la tarde, la banda fue víctima de una serie de agresiones físicas y verbales en el evento llamado Green Metal Concert realizado en la ciudad de Armenia que desgraciadamente culminó en el asesinato de nuestro vocalista Cesar Canales", ha explicado el grupo.

Apes Of God ha confirmado que después de este asesinato dejará los escenarios "de manera definitiva". "Por un largo tiempo no sabrán absolutamente nada de nosotros ya que no nos interesa seguir perteneciendo a una 'escena' cómo esta", ha añadido.

Por el momento, las autoridades salvadoreñas han informado sobre el arresto de Wilber Isidro Orellana, de 36 años, acusado de "homicidio agravado". La banda ha recordado que toda la información será proporcionada por la Policía Nacional Civil de El Salvador "cuando la institución lo considere conveniente" y que "toda información proveniente de otra fuente es dudosa o falsa".