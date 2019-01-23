Público
Premio Alfaguara 2019 El argentino Patricio Pron, Premio Alfaguara de Novela 2019

El escritor argentino se ha alzado con el galardón por su novela 'Mañana tendremos otros nombres', según el fallo del jurado hecho público este miércoles. El premio está dotado con 154.000 euros.

El escritor y periodista argentino Patricio Pron.- EFE

El escritor argentino Patricio Pron ha sido galardonado con el Premio Alfaguara de Novela 2019 dotado con 175.000 dólares (154.000 euros) por su novela Mañana tendremos otros nombres, según el fallo del jurado hecho público este miércoles.

A esta edición del galardón se han presentado 767 manuscritos, de los cuales 313 han sido remitidos desde España, 155 desde Argentina, 104 desde México, 93 desde Colombia, 41 desde Estados Unidos, 33 desde Chile, 19 desde Perú y 9 desde Uruguay.

Pron (Rosario, 1975) es autor de cinco libros de relatos y siete novelas, entre las que se encuentran El comienzo de la primavera, El espíritu de mis padres sigue subiendo en la lluvia, Nosotros caminamos en sueños y No derrames tus lágrimas por nadie que viva en estas calles.

