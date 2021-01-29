Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Cultura y Carmen Thyssen alcanzan un acuerdo por el alquiler de su colección

Público
Público

Arte El Ministerio de Cultura y Carmen Thyssen alcanzan un acuerdo por el alquiler de su colección

El trato traerá de vuelta España del "Mata Mua" de Gaugin y que se prolongará por 15 años por 6,5 millones de euros.

Carmen Cervera, la baronesa Thyssen, en la presentación de una de sus colecciones privadas. EFE
Carmen Cervera, la baronesa Thyssen, en la presentación de una de sus colecciones privadas. EFE.

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

El Ministerio de Cultura y Carmen Thyssen han alcanzado un acuerdo por el alquiler de su colección que incluye el regreso a España del "Mata Mua" de Gaugin y que se prolongará por 15 años por 6,5 millones de euros, según han confirmado fuentes de Cultura.

El acuerdo alcanzado incluye también una opción de compra por el total de la colección cuando terminen ese periodo, por un valor de 1.040 millones de euros, según han añadido las mismas fuentes. Los detalles se han cerrado esta tarde tras una reunión entre el Ministro de Cultura, José Manuel Rodríguez-Uribes y la baronesa Thyssen.

El acuerdo se alcanza casi diez años después de que comenzarán las sucesivas prórrogas y negociaciones sobre la colección de la baronesa y cumple el plazo que se había marcado el ministro, que quería alcanzar un acuerdo antes de que finalizara enero, según declaró a la Agencia Efe en una entrevista.

La colección de la baronesa está integrada por más de 400 obras y se expone junto a la de su marido -propiedad del Estado- en el Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza en Madrid. Está integrada por obras de Rodin, Hopper, Matisse, Caneletto y Renoir, entre otros muchos grandes nombres de distintos periodos.

El acuerdo supone también la vuelta a España de "Mata Mua", el cuadro más importante de la colección y que se encuentra en un búnker en Andorra, después de que la baronesa se lo llevara junto con otros tres cuadros mientras el museo estaba cerrado por la pandemia

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público