Arturo Pérez-Reverte Pérez-Reverte: "Franco fue una mera recaída en la enfermedad que es España"

El académico ha presentado 'Historia de España', libro en el que recopila su particular visión de nuestro país y que ha ido publicando en su columna semanal 'Patente de corso'

Arturo Pérez-Reverte durante su rueda de prensa en el Palace.- EFE

El escritor Arturo Pérez-Reverte se ha mostrado desencantado este miércoles con la situación de nuestro país. Una visión agridulce que también destila en su última publicación 'Una historia de España' (Alfaguara, 2019), una compilación de artículos publicados en su columna 'Patente de corso' del suplemento XL Semanal

"Para la izquierda todo lo que es memoria es caspa y carcundia", ha subrayado el escritor y periodista durante la charla. Un asunto –el de la memoria de nuestro país– que ha vertebrado su comparecencia. "Destruir la memoria es perder España", ha resaltado, poco antes de incidir en lo que para él es la esencia de todos nuestros problema: la educación.

"En España hay muchas cosas, hay luces y sombras, la óptica de ciertos historiadores de derechas es resaltar las luces y, en cambio, la historiografía de izquierdas se centra en las sombras", ha remarcado el académico, situándose en tierra de nadie frente a estas dos corrientes.

La deriva de esta situación, según Pérez Reverte, es un "Estado en demolición". Una situación a la que hemos llegado después de "cargarnos el cemento de nuestra memoria". Un cemento constituido por nuestra memoria y nuestra historia que han sido "progresivamente apartados de los planes de estudios". 

