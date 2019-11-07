El asturiano Xaime Martínez gana el Premio Nacional de Poesía Joven

El poeta asturiano Xaime Martínez ha ganado este jueves el Premio Nacional de Poesía Joven, dotado con 20.000 euros, por Cuerpos perdidos en las morgues. Una novela de detectives, una obra elegida por el jurado por "la inteligencia poética manifiesta en el uso ficcional de la poesía".
Según ha informado esta mañana el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, Martínez ha resultado ganador del Premio Nacional de Poesía Joven ‘Miguel Hernández’, correspondiente a 2019, también por su "fascinante capacidad para proponer una lectura innovadora del poema" y su apuesta por "la tradición de la ruptura se combina con un humor audaz y sorprendente".
Xaime Martínez Menéndez (Oviedo, 1993) se graduó en Filología y actualmente realiza estudios de doctorado en la Universidad de Oviedo. Es autor de los poemarios Fuego cruzado (2014), con el que ganó el XVII Premio de Poesía Joven 'Antonio Carvajal' e Hibernia (2017), este último escrito en asturiano.
Además, el poeta participó en la "transcripción" del libro Principios organizativos del patarrealismo salvaje (2016), rubricado con el heterónimo colectivo de Rinoceronte García; y forma parte del grupo musical La Bande, con quien ha publicado los discos La llamada del hombre ciervo (2015) y Un cadáver exquisito (2016).
También es coeditor de la revista digital Oculta Lit y ha colaborado en publicaciones como PlayGround, Tentaciones, La Nueva España, Rolling Stone o Anáfora.
El jurado de esta edición ha estado presidido por Begoña Cerro Prada, subdirectora general de Promoción del Libro, la Lectura y las Letras y como vocales han estado presentes Helena González Fernández, por la Real Academia Gallega/Real Academia Galega; Koldobika Josu Bijuesca Basterretxea, por la Real Academia de la Lengua Vasca/Euskaltzaindia o Vicenç Llorca i Berrocal, por el Instituto de Estudios Catalanes.
También ha formado parte de este jurado Berta García Faet, autora galardonada en el año 2018.
