Asunción Balaguer, decana de las actrices españolas, ha fallecido hoy en Cercedilla (Madrid) a los 94 años, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la AISGE (Artistas e Intérpretes Sociedad de Gestión), entidad de la que la artista era la socia número 3.
Viuda del actor Paco Rabal, madre del director de cine Benito Rabal y la artista e intérprete Teresa Rabal, así como abuela del también actor Liberto Rabal, la actriz fue condecorada en 2012 con un premio Max de teatro.
((HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))
