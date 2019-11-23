Público
Asunción Balaguer Fallece la actriz Asunción Balaguer

La intérprete tenía 94 años de edad y era una figura imprescindible del cine español. 

La actriz Asunción Balaguer, durante la gala de entrega de los premios Goya 2015 que se celebra esta noche en el centro de congresos Príncipe Felipe, en Madrid. EFE

Asunción Balaguer, decana de las actrices españolas, ha fallecido hoy en Cercedilla (Madrid) a los 94 años, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la AISGE (Artistas e Intérpretes Sociedad de Gestión), entidad de la que la artista era la socia número 3.

Viuda del actor Paco Rabal, madre del director de cine Benito Rabal y la artista e intérprete Teresa Rabal, así como abuela del también actor Liberto Rabal, la actriz fue condecorada en 2012 con un premio Max de teatro.

Fotografía de archivo (09/09/2013) de Asunción Balaguer, decana de las actrices españolas. EFE

