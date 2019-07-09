Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Graffiti El Ayuntamiento de Rivas vuelve a exhibir 'El origen del mundo' tras ser acusado de censura

Desde el Consistorio han accedido este martes a mantener en la ubicación original el grafiti del artista Sam3 que este lunes fue tapado con una tela negra tras las quejas de un colegio cercano. 

Publicidad
Media: 4.50
Votos: 2
Interpretación del grafitero Sam3 del cuadro 'El origen del mundo', de Gustave Courbet 'El origen del mundo'. / SAM3

Interpretación del grafitero Sam3 del cuadro 'El origen del mundo', de Gustave Courbet 'El origen del mundo'. / SAM3

El Ayuntamiento de Rivas ha accedido este martes a dejar en la ubicación original el grafiti del artista Sam3 que versiona 'El origen del mundo' y que este lunes fue tapado con una tela negra tras las quejas de un colegio cercano, lo que provocó que el Consistorio fuera acusado de "censurar" la obra.

En concreto, fue la propia dirección del centro educativo La Luna la que trasladó al Gobierno las denuncias de los padres, que advertían de que la pintura, titulada 'Reversible' y con un sexo femenino desnudo en primer plano, está frente a su patio infantil.

Los padres denunciaron que la obra, en la que aparece un sexo femenino desnudo, estaba frente a un patio infantil

Por ello, el Consistorio decidió tapar con una tela negra y buscar una nueva localización a la obra, que está enmarcada en una campaña artística del propio Ayuntamiento, por la que 13 artistas nacionales e internacionales han intervenido sobre vallas publicitarias.

Fuentes municipales explicaban este lunes que "no había ningún problema con la obra en sí, sino con su ubicación", por lo que se propusieron "mejorar el sentido y contexto de recepción". Sin embargo, finalmente han decidido que la pintura, homenaje a 'El origen del mundo', de Courbet (1866), "permanezca en su ubicación original, frente al colegio y a la vista del público", según explican en un comunicado.

Reconocen que las quejas expresadas por la dirección del colegio y por miembros de la comunidad educativa les llevaron a acordar, "en diálogo con el artista", su traslado y reubicación, porque no querían que la "controversia" sobre su ubicación "eclipsasen el valor y el contenido de la obra".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas