Barcelona acogerá un festival de periodismo en honor a García Márquez

En la primavera de 2020 Barcelona acogerá un Festival de periodismo que, a la semejanza del que se celebra en Medellín, será organizado por la Fundación Gabriel García Márquez de Nuevo Periodismo Iberoamericano (FNPI).
El festival podría inaugurarse en mayo de 2020 y pretende incluir en su programa debates sobre los retos del periodismo, ponencias sobre las obsesiones de Gabo, entre otras actividades. Uno de sus objetivos será facilitar la formación de periodistas y que sea un evento de relevancia, al igual que el que se celebra en la ciudad Colombiana: en 2018 asistieron 15.000 personas y participaron 150 invitados procedentes de todo el mundo.
Asumiendo ese acto, Barcelona se convertiría en un actor importante dentro del debate global sobre el futuro del periodismo.
Durante esta pasada semana se celebró en la ciudad condal El rastro de Gabo en Barcelona, que se cerró con música y que ha confirmado que el espíritu de Márquez sigue vivo en la ciudad catalana. Ha sido el embrión para este nuevo festival. El acto fue impulsado por el Consulado de Colombia y organizado también por la Obra Social "la Caixa" y Casa Amèrica Catalunya.
