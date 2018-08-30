La escritora madrileña Almudena Grandes recibirá el premio Liber 2018 al autor hispanoamericano más destacado el próximo jueves 4 de octubre en el Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA) en el marco de las actividades de la feria del libro Liber, que organiza este año Fira de Barcelona.
Según ha señalado la feria en un comunicado, la junta directiva de la Federación de Gremios de Editores de España (FGEE) ha querido reconocer a Grandes por su capacidad para "crear una obra literaria centrada en la mujer y en la historia reciente de España".
Almudena Grandes (Madrid, 1960) se dio a conocer en 1989 con "Las edades de Lulú", libro que consiguió el Premio La Sonrisa Vertical, y desde entonces no ha dejado de recibir el aplauso de los lectores y de la crítica.
Llegarían después otros títulos como "Te llamaré Viernes", "Malena es un nombre de tango", "Atlas de geografía humana", "Los aires difíciles", "Castillos de cartón", "El corazón helado" y "Los besos en el pan", así como los volúmenes de cuentos "Modelos de mujer" y "Estaciones de paso".
Algunos de estos libros han sido llevados a la gran pantalla y han merecido, entre otros, el Premio de la Fundación Lara, el Premio de los Libreros de Madrid y el de los de Sevilla, el Arzobispo Juan de San Clemente, el Cálamo, el Rapallo Carige y el Prix Méditerranée.
El de Almudena Grandes uno de los galardones que se otorgan en Liber, que también premiará este año a la librería Paideia de Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) como la mejor librería del año en España y a la Red de Bibliotecas Públicas de Las Rozas (Madrid) por su labor en el fomento de la lectura.
Asimismo, también el diario La Vanguardia será reconocido por esta misma labor, y la serie de televisión "La Catedral del Mar" recibirá un galardón como mejor adaptación a la pantalla de una obra literaria.
Además, está pendiente de conocer el homenaje de Liber a un editor por su trayectoria en el mundo del libro.
