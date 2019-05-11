El BOE publica las ayudas al cine, que valoran la igualdad y la discapacidad

El BOE publica hoy la convocatoria del Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA) de las ayudas selectivas a la producción de largometrajes sobre proyecto, con una dotación de 7.076.000 euros, que valoran la inclusión de personas con discapacidad y la igualdad de género.
Las ayudas están dirigidas a fomentar películas que posean un especial valor cinematográfico, cultural o social, que tengan carácter documental, que incorporen a nuevos realizadores o de carácter experimental.
Según el Ministerio de Cultura, la convocatoria de este año presenta algunas novedades para potenciar la producción de obras de animación, favorecer la participación de personas con discapacidad y continuar avanzando en el fomento de la igualdad de género, mejorando los criterios de valoración de las ayudas, en especial cuando existan proyectos desarrollados exclusivamente por mujeres.
Cultura destaca que España produce obras de animación de calidad con alta aceptación por el público, un sector que genera empleo joven y que fomenta la celebración de contratos de trabajo con una duración más prolongada que en otros sectores.

Para acceder a estas ayudas, es requisito imprescindible tener contratado en la empresa o en el proyecto, al menos, a una persona con discapacidad superior al 33%, aunque estarán exentos de esa normativa los proyectos de carácter documental y experimental.
Cuando varias empresas coproduzcan un proyecto, la solicitud a las ayudas deberá ser presentada solo por una de ellas, que actúa como productor-gestor del proyecto, lo que permitirá a empresas con menos experiencia o solvencia coproducir y acceder a las ayudas.
Se podrán presentar las solicitudes desde el lunes 13 de mayo hasta el día 6 de junio.
