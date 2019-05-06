El Festival Caballa Rock ya tiene cartel definitivo para su tercera edición, que se celebrará el 8 de junio en la Plaza Vieja, en Ceuta. Un total de 12 grupos que participarán en el evento a partir de las 13.00 horas, según ha publicado el diario digital El Pueblo de Ceuta.
En esta tercera edición de homenaje al rock, la actuación principal es la del grupo de heavy metal Obús, que cuenta con un nuevo álbum, cuyo single ya publicaron en abril.
Junto al grupo liderado por Fortu, actuarán otros grupos como José Antonio García de 091, Leroy One Stone, Snagora, Briatore, Chili Pepes, Liverthinio, Besessión, Héllixir, By Noses, Bone Machines y Elfos.
