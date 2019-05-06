Público
Público

Caballa Rock El III Festival Caballa Rock será en Ceuta y contará con Obús como actuación principal

El evento será el sábado 8 de junio a las 13:00 horas en la Plaza Vieja, con la participación de 12 grupos.

Obús será el grupo principal del III Festival Caballa Rock. / Obús Oficial

El Festival Caballa Rock ya tiene cartel definitivo para su tercera edición, que se celebrará el 8 de junio en la Plaza Vieja, en Ceuta. Un total de 12 grupos que participarán en el evento a partir de las 13.00 horas, según ha publicado el diario digital El Pueblo de Ceuta.

En esta tercera edición de homenaje al rock, la actuación principal es la del grupo de heavy metal Obús, que cuenta con un nuevo álbum, cuyo single ya publicaron en abril.

Junto al grupo liderado por Fortu, actuarán otros grupos como José Antonio García de 091, Leroy One Stone, Snagora, Briatore, Chili Pepes, Liverthinio, Besessión, Héllixir, By Noses, Bone Machines y Elfos.

