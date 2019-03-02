Público
Carnavales de Cádiz 2019 La chirigota 'La maldición de la lapa negra' gana el concurso oficial en Cádiz

Tras una Gran Final, que ha durado casi doce horas y que empezó a las 20:30 y ha acabado a las 8:00, el jurado ha leído su veredicto a las 8.20 horas de este sábado.

La chirigota 'La maldición de la lapa negra' durante su actuación en el Gran Teatro Falla durante la final del Concurso Oficial del Agrupaciones Carnavalescas (COAC). EFE/Román Ríos

La chirigota La maldición de la lapa negra y la comparsa Los carnívales han ganado los primeros premios en sus modalidades en el Concurso Oficial de Agrupaciones Carnavalescas de Cádiz (COAC).

El coro Los del patio y el cuarteto Brigada Amarilla (Agüita con nojotros) han obtenido también los primeros premios en sus modalidades.

Con esta larga Gran Final, el Concurso Oficial de Agrupaciones Carnavalescas de Cádiz (COAC) pone fin a una edición que ha durado más de un mes y en la que han participado 147 agrupaciones y supone el salto del carnaval a las calles de la capital gaditana.

