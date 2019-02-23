La Unió de Periodistes Valencians ha otorgado un Premi Llibertat d'Expressió 2019 a los compañeros de la redacción del Diario de Mallorca y las delegaciones baleares de las agencias de noticias Europa Press y EFE a los que la policía, con la connivencia de la justicia, requisó los móviles personales, la documentación y los ordenadores con información sobre el caso Cursach.
Para la organización, este hecho supuso una vulneración del derecho al secreto profesional, y por extensión a la libertad de expresión. El premio pretende "visibilizar este flagrante ataque a la profesión y recordar que el secreto profesional es un derecho de los y las periodistas que nos ampara ante los requerimientos de terceros, y que ampara también a la fuente que nos suministra la información", reivindica en un comunicado.
La asamblea general de socios de la Unió de Periodistes Valencians ha decidido por unanimidad otorgar este y otro Premi Llibertat d'Expressió 2019, el primero de ámbito estatal y un segundo de repercusión internacional.
En este caso, el reconocimiento va para Jamal Khashoggi, periodista saudí asesinado en la embajada de su país en Estambul. Este informador, crítico con el régimen del príncipe Bin Salman, tuvo que autoexiliarse en los Estados Unidos, desde donde escribía una columna mensual en The Washington Post.
Estatutos más inclusivos
A partir de su ejemplo, el galardón quiere reconocer la tarea de los periodistas que no pueden informar libremente en sus países, "que son perseguidos, encarcelados e incluso asesinados por las autoridades a las cuales critican en sus artículos".
Los dos Premis Llibertat d'Expressió 2019 de la Unió de Periodistes Valencians se entregarán el próximo viernes 3 de mayo, en coincidencia con el Día Mundial de la Libertad de Prensa.
Por otro lado, durante la posterior asamblea extraordinaria, la Unió de Periodistes ha decidido modificar sus estatutos para hacerlos más inclusivos y concretar entre sus finalidades la de promover los valores de igualdad entre los trabajadores de los medios de comunicación mediante actos sociales, culturales y formativos dirigidos a los profesionales y a la ciudadanía.
