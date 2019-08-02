Público
Censura Una nueva ley amenaza con censurar plataformas como Netflix en Turquía

La regulación requiere que las compañías nacionales y extranjeras obtengan una licencia del regulador estatal RTUK antes de que puedan transmitir en Internet.

Imagen de Stranger Things. EP/NETFLIX

La oposición turca teme que el presidente del país, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, haya abierto la puerta a un nuevo modelo de censura online tras la aprobación de una nueva ley que supervisará los contenidos de todas las plataformas digitales y de televisión que emitan programas en la red.

"Es posible que pronto veamos imágenes borrosas o conversaciones censuradas en Netflix", ha avisado el representante del principal partido de oposición, el Partido Republicano del Pueblo, y miembro de la reguladora RTUK, Ilhan Tasci.

La nueva regulación, publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado este pasado jueves, requiere que las compañías nacionales y extranjeras obtengan una licencia de RTUK antes de que puedan transmitir en Internet.

Las nuevas reglas amplían los controles que RTUK ya tenía sobre la televisión y la radio a la transmisión en línea. Tasci ha denunciado que la RTUK ya usa las quejas individuales como pretexto para censurar los contenidos de televisión y radio, una táctica que ahora podría extenderse para bloquear sitios web.

La legislación fue respaldada por el gobernante Partido Justicia y Desarrollo (AKP) del presidente Erdogan y su aliado nacionalista, el Partido de Acción Nacionalista (MHP).

La junta de la RTUK, de 10 miembros, está controlada por el AKP y el MHP, que en total tienen seis miembros. Cinco votos son suficientes para tomar una decisión. La reguladora dará a los proveedores que no cumplan con sus estándares 30 días para cumplir y podrían enfrentarse a la suspensión por tres meses e incluso la cancelación de sus licencias.

