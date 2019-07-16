Ceuta no pagará lo acordado a C. Tangana por tocar casi la mitad del tiempo contratado

El Gobierno de Ceuta no abonará la totalidad del dinero acordado al rapero C. Tangana al haber advertido un incumplimiento del contrato en su concierto ofrecido en la ciudad. que duró 55 minutos en lugar de los 90 reflejados en el acuerdo.
El rapero Antón Álvarez (Madrid, 1990) actuó el pasado viernes en las Murallas Reales de Ceuta y su intervención ha sido muy censurada por la duración del concierto y la cuantía de 88.000 euros que costó la actuación.
Fuentes del área de Cultura del Gobierno ceutí han informado que se ha comprobado que el concierto duró 55 minutos en lugar de los 90 reflejados en el contrato, por lo que se ha producido un incumplimiento parcial del mismo. El Gobierno ceutí ha decidido retraer una parte de lo previsto en el contrato inicial, el cual ascendía a 88.000 euros, una cantidad económica de la que el Ejecutivo autonómico ha afirmado que se tienen que descontar los 28.000 euros logrados en concepto de venta de entradas.
Los servicios jurídicos del Gobierno ceutí mantienen conversaciones con la empresa que tenía la exclusiva del cantante para determinar la solución definitiva.
Los partidos Caballas y MDyC, principalmente, criticaron en sus redes sociales el importe que había que abonar al artista y el tiempo que había durado el concierto, de "escasamente 50 minutos". Además, también lamentaron que el músico no hubiese querido atender a los medios de comunicación a su llegada a Ceuta, donde no hizo ningún tipo de declaraciones.
