Personalidades del mundo literario hispanoparlante han lanzado este lunes un manifiesto donde muestran su descontento con "la disparidad de género que rige en la mayoría de eventos culturales y literarios en América Latina", entre los que destacan los nombres de autoras como Rosa Montero o Laura Freixas.
El llamamiento, del que participan autores, traductores, editores, periodistas o agentes literarios, surge como respuesta a la Bienal de Novela Mario Vargas Llosa de Guadalajara (México), que cuenta con un jurado de cuatro hombres y una mujer y en cuyos paneles participarán 13 hombres y tan solo tres mujeres.
Los autores consideran este caso un ejemplo de la exclusión sistemática que rige "los eventos culturales y literarios en América Latina"; denuncian que en 2014 los invitados a la bienal eran 25 hombres y seis mujeres, mientras que la proporción el año siguiente solo se redujo en 22 hombres y ocho mujeres. "Y en ambas ediciones, tanto el jurado como el grupo de finalistas tuvo la misma proporción desigual", reza el manifiesto.
Los firmantes destacan su compromiso "con la igualdad y la transformación social"
Ante esto, los firmantes reclaman "perspectiva de género" y visibilización "del acoso y abuso sexual" que sufren las mujeres del mundo editorial, como ya denunció el reciente movimiento viral MeToEscritoresMexicanos. En el texto, los más de cien firmantes destacan su compromiso "con la igualdad y la transformación social", por lo que piden a las organizaciones e instituciones responsables de estos eventos "un compromiso oficial" y a las redes de festivales, premios y congresos literarios la gestión de espacios "justos, respetuosos y libres de violencia para las mujeres".
Suscriben el manifiesto nombres como el de la autora ecuatoriana María Fernanda Ampuero, la periodista española Cristina Fallarás, la escritora chilena Lina Meruane, la escritora española Luna Miguel, la escritora ecuatoriana Mónica Ojeda, la directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de Perú, Mariaemma Mannarelli, o la escritora peruana Gabriela Wiener.
