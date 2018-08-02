El actor suizo Bruno Ganz, internacionalmente conocido por su papel de Adolf Hitler en la película "El hundimiento" ("Downfall", 2004), sufre cáncer de colón, confirmó su agente a un programa de la radiotelevisión suiza SRF.
Ganz, de 77 años, debería haber actuado en el Festival de Salzburgo a finales de julio como narrador de la ópera "La Flauta Mágica", pero fue sustituido por Klaus Maria Brandauer.
El actor "se sentía muy débil" y "se dio cuenta en los ensayos de que no podía estar a la altura de sus propias exigencias", señaló su agente, Patricia Baumbauer, al programa "Glanz & Gloria", después de que la revista del corazón alemana Bunte adelantara la noticia.
Ganz, originario de Zúrich, comenzó inmediatamente con las sesiones de quimioterapia, según su agente.
El suizo es considerado uno de los actores contemporáneos de habla alemana más importantes con filmes tan emblemáticos como "El amigo americano" (1977) o "Cielo sobre Berlín" (1987), ambas de Win Wenders.
Pero también se le conoce por los papeles que ha interpretado en Hollywood, como en "Sin identidad" ("Unknown", 2011), "El consejero" ("The Counselor", 2013) o "The Party" (2017).
