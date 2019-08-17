El actor estadounidense Peter Fonda, hijo de Henry Fonda y hermano pequeño de Jane Fonda, murió este viernes a los 79 años en Los Ángeles (EEUU), informaron medios de comunicación locales.

La familia de Fonda confirmó su fallecimiento a la revista People y detalló que el intérprete murió tras sufrir un fallo respiratorio provocado por el cáncer de pulmón que padecía. "Es una pena profunda compartir que Peter Fonda ha fallecido", dijo la familia en un comunicado.

El actor murió a las 11.05 hora local (20:05 hora peninsular española) en su casa de Los Ángeles rodeado de sus parientes. "Es uno de los momentos más tristes de nuestras vidas, no somos capaces de encontrar las palabras apropiadas para expresar el dolor en nuestros corazones. En nuestro luto, les pedimos que respeten nuestra privacidad", señaló la familia en la nota.

"Y, mientras lamentamos la pérdida de este hombre dulce y amable, deseamos que todos celebren su espíritu indomable y su amor por la vida. En honor a Peter, levanten por favor sus copas por la libertad", agregaron los parientes.

"Easy Rider" en la memoria colectiva

El papel más conocido de Peter Fonda fue el de Wyatt en el filme "Easy Rider", de 1969, por el que fue nominado a los Óscar como guionista junto a Dennis Hopper y Terry Southern.

En esa cinta de moteros supo conectar con la generación Woodstock y lanzó a uno de sus protagonistas, Jack Nicholson, al estrellato al ser nominado a los Óscar como mejor actor de reparto.

Imagen de archivo de Peter Fonda. EFE

El medio Hollywood Reporter recordó que para toda una generación Peter Fonda fue el "chico del póster", con su chaqueta de cuero con la bandera estadounidense en la parte de atrás.

Como símbolo de la rebeldía de la juventud, Fonda, junto a los músicos Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix y John Lennon, al igual que el boxeador Muhammad Ali, fueron las figuras más reverenciadas entre los jóvenes.

En su faceta de actor participó en 117 películas y series, como "Split Image, "Dance of the Dwarfs", "A Reason to Live", "The Cannonball Run" o "Peppermint Freiden", aunque también dirigió tres filmes,"Wanda Nevada", "Idaho Transfer" y "The Hired Land", fue guionista en dos y produjo también dos cintas.