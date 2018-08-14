'Campeones' (Javier Freser), 'Handía' (Jon Garaño y Aitor Arregui) y 'Todos lo saben' (Asghar Farhadi), son las películas españolas preseleccionadas para representar a España en la 91ª edición de los Premios Oscar en la categoría de 'Mejor película de habla no inglesa'.
El presidente de la Academia, Mariano Barroso, ha realizado la lectura de las películas preseleccionadas, acompañado de la notaria Eva Sanz del Real.
La preselección se ha producido entre un total de 43 largometrajes, que se han podido ver entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018.
El año pasado, los tres largometrajes incluidos en esta preselección fueron '1898. Los últimos de Filipinas', dirigida por Salvador Calvo; 'Abracadabra' (de Pablo Berger) y 'Verano 1993' (de Carla Simón), siendo esta última la elegida finalmente para los Oscar.
No obstante, la película no consiguió colarse entre las favoritas de la Academia de Hollywood.
Hasta la fecha, solo cuatro películas españolas se han alzado con el galardón en la categoría de 'Mejor Película de habla no inglesa': 'Volver a empezar', de José Luis Garci; 'Belle Époque', de Fernando Trueba; 'Todo sobre mi madre', de Pedro Almodóvar; y 'Mar adentro', de Alejandro Amenábar.
