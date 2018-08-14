Público
Cine 'Campeones', 'Handía' y 'Todos lo saben', las películas españolas preseleccionadas para los Oscar a la mejor película de habla no inglesa

La preselección se ha producido entre un total de 43 largometrajes, que se han podido ver entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018.

El presidente de la Academia de Cine, Mariano Barroso (c), durante la rueda de prensa en la que dio a conocer las películas preseleccionadas por la Academia entre las cuales se elegirá la que representará a España en la 91 edición de los Óscar para compe

El presidente de la Academia de Cine, Mariano Barroso (c), da a conocer las películas preseleccionadas por la Academia para la 91 edición de los Óscar. EFE/J.J. Guillén

'Campeones' (Javier Freser), 'Handía' (Jon Garaño y Aitor Arregui) y 'Todos lo saben' (Asghar Farhadi), son las películas españolas preseleccionadas para representar a España en la 91ª edición de los Premios Oscar en la categoría de 'Mejor película de habla no inglesa'.

El presidente de la Academia, Mariano Barroso, ha realizado la lectura de las películas preseleccionadas, acompañado de la notaria Eva Sanz del Real.

El año pasado, los tres largometrajes incluidos en esta preselección fueron '1898. Los últimos de Filipinas', dirigida por Salvador Calvo; 'Abracadabra' (de Pablo Berger) y 'Verano 1993' (de Carla Simón), siendo esta última la elegida finalmente para los Oscar.

No obstante, la película no consiguió colarse entre las favoritas de la Academia de Hollywood.

Hasta la fecha, solo cuatro películas españolas se han alzado con el galardón en la categoría de 'Mejor Película de habla no inglesa': 'Volver a empezar', de José Luis Garci; 'Belle Époque', de Fernando Trueba; 'Todo sobre mi madre', de Pedro Almodóvar; y 'Mar adentro', de Alejandro Amenábar.

