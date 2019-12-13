El actor Danny Aiello, intérprete de importantes papeles secundarios en éxitos de los años 80 como Haz lo que debas o Hechizo de luna, ha muerto este viernes a los 86 años, ha adelantado este viernes el portal TMZ.
Aiello falleció en la noche del jueves en una clínica de Nueva Jersey (Estados Unidos), donde estaba siendo tratado de una repentina enfermedad, según este medio especializado en noticias de famosos.
Un secundario clave durante los años 70 y 80, el actor neoyorquino aparece en varios grandes éxitos de esas décadas, entre ellos El padrino II, Érase una vez en América, La rosa púrpura de El Cairo, Distrito apache: El Bronx o Hechizo de luna.
En 1989, interpretó el que seguramente sea su papel más recordado, dando vida al dueño de una pizzería en Haz lo que debas, la icónica cinta de Spike Lee que retrataba las tensiones raciales de la época en un barrio de Brooklyn.
Aquel trabajo valió a Aiello nominaciones al Oscar y al Globo de Oro como Mejor Actor Secundario y numerosos premios de la crítica.
El actor italoamericano también trabajó en televisión y en el teatro, con participación en varias obras de Broadway a lo largo de su extensa carrera.
Aiello apareció además en el vídeo que acompañaba al éxito musical Papa Don't Preach, que Madonna publicó en 1986.
El actor estaba casado desde 1955 con Sandy Cohen, con quien tuvo cuatro hijos.
