El catedrático de Comunicación Audiovisual Josetxo Cerdán Los Arcos (Tudela, Navarra, 1968) será nombrado en los próximos días director de la Filmoteca Española y se incorporará a la institución en septiembre, ha informado a través de un comunicado el Ministerio de Cultura.
Cerdán cubre la vacante de Ana Gallego, que dejó el cargo en junio pasado para entrar en el equipo del ministerio de Justicia.
Catedrático de Comunicación Audiovisual en la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid y miembro del grupo de investigación TECMERIN, el próximo director de la Filmoteca se doctoró en la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona con una tesis dirigida por Roman Gubern sobre la llegada del cine sonoro a España, y fue también coordinador del Máster en Teoría y Práctica del Documental Creativo de la UAB.
Ha sido director artístico del Festival Punto de Vista (Pamplona) y programador en el Flaherty Seminar (Nueva York, 2012), el Festival de Locarno, el Anthology Film Archive o el Lincoln Center. Asimismo, ha comisariado, entre otros, el programa 'D-generación: experiencias subterráneas de la no ficción española' (Fest. Internacional de Cine de Las Palmas/Instituto Cervantes, 2007-2009).
Cerdán es especialista en cine documental y experimental español, cine transnacional, cine digital e historia de los medios.
Ha publicado estudios como "Mirada, memoria y fascinación. Notas sobre el documental español" (Ocho y Medio y Festival de Cine Español de Málaga, 2001); "Documental y Vanguardia" (Cátedra y Festival de Cine Español de Málaga, 2005); o "Al otro lado de la ficción. Trece documentalistas españoles contemporáneos" (Cátedra y Festival de Cine Español de Málaga, 2007).
También es coeditor, junto a José Luis Castro de Paz, de "Suevia Films-Cesáreo González. Treinta años de cine español" (CGAI, 2005), libro premiado por la Asociación Española de Historiadores del Cine (AEHC).
