La intérprete ha fallecido en su domicilio tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer.

Helen McCrory posa después de que la Reina Isabel de Gran Bretaña le concediera un OBE en una ceremonia de investidura en el Palacio de Buckingham, Londres.
La actriz británica Helen McCrory posa en el estreno de la película 'Loving Vincent' durante el 61o BFI London Film Festival. EFE

La actriz británica Helen McCrory, que participó en tres entregas de la serie cinematográfica de Harry Potter y en cintas como Skyfall y en la serie Peaky Blinders, ha muerto a los 52 años, anunció este viernes su esposo, el también actor Damian Lewis.

"Tras una heroica batalla contra el cáncer, la bella y poderosa mujer que es Helen McCrory ha muerto pacíficamente en casa, rodeada de una ola de amor de familiares y amigos", escribió Lewis en la red social Twitter.

"Murió como vivió, sin miedo", afirmó el actor sobre McCrory, conocida asimismo por su participación en la serie de la BBC Peaky Blinders, un drama histórico que retrata a una familia de gánsters de Birmingham en la década de 1920.

La actriz interpretaba a Polly Gray en la célebre serie Peaky Blinders. En las tres últimas entregas de la saga que adaptó al cine las novelas de J.K.Rowling, McCrory dio vida al personaje de Narcissa Malfoy. Entre sus papeles destacados se incluye asimismo el rol como esposa del ex primer ministro británico Tony Blair, Cherie, en las películas La reina y The Special Relationship.

