MadridActualizado:
La actriz británica Helen McCrory, que participó en tres entregas de la serie cinematográfica de Harry Potter y en cintas como Skyfall y en la serie Peaky Blinders, ha muerto a los 52 años, anunció este viernes su esposo, el también actor Damian Lewis.
"Tras una heroica batalla contra el cáncer, la bella y poderosa mujer que es Helen McCrory ha muerto pacíficamente en casa, rodeada de una ola de amor de familiares y amigos", escribió Lewis en la red social Twitter.
"Murió como vivió, sin miedo", afirmó el actor sobre McCrory, conocida asimismo por su participación en la serie de la BBC Peaky Blinders, un drama histórico que retrata a una familia de gánsters de Birmingham en la década de 1920.
La actriz interpretaba a Polly Gray en la célebre serie Peaky Blinders. En las tres últimas entregas de la saga que adaptó al cine las novelas de J.K.Rowling, McCrory dio vida al personaje de Narcissa Malfoy. Entre sus papeles destacados se incluye asimismo el rol como esposa del ex primer ministro británico Tony Blair, Cherie, en las películas La reina y The Special Relationship.
