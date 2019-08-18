Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cine Muere la actriz Encarna Paso a los 88 años

Participó en títulos emblemáticos de la cinematografía española como la citada 'Volver a empezar' con José Luis Garci, en la que daba vida a la novia de juventud del escritor protagonista.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Encarna Paso, a la izquierda, en el momento de recibir el Oscar por 'Volver a empezar'. EFE

Encarna Paso, a la izquierda, en el momento de recibir el Oscar por 'Volver a empezar'. EFE

La actriz Encarna Paso, que participó en la película ganadora de un Oscar 'Volver a empezar', ha fallecido a los 88 años, según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a la intérprete.

Paso consolidó su carrera en el teatro, si bien también participó en títulos emblemáticos de la cinematografía española como la citada 'Volver a empezar' con José Luis Garci, en la que daba vida a la novia de juventud del escritor protagonista (interpretado por Antonio Ferrandis).

Otras películas destacadas fueron 'La colmena', de Mario Camus, 'Demonios en el jardín' de Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, 'Sesión continua' de nuevo con Garci o 'El bosque animado', de José Luis Cuerda.

En televisión tuvo un papel destacado en 'Hermanos de leche', mientras que en teatro interpretó numerosas obras bajo la dirección de nombres como Miguel Narros, Ramón Barea o José Tamayo.

Precisamente, el productor Jesús Cimarro —que trabajó con Paso en la adaptación de 'Yo, Claudio'— ha sido de los primeros en reaccionar, lamentando la muerte de la actriz.

"Ha fallecido la actriz Encarna Paso, trabajó con nosotros en 'Yo, Claudio'. Mi pésame a su hijo Juan y familia", ha señalado en su cuenta de Twitter.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas