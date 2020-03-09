Estás leyendo: Muere el eterno Max von Sydow, actor fetiche de Ingmar Bergman

Público
Público

Cine Muere el eterno Max von Sydow, actor fetiche de Ingmar Bergman

El intérprete franco-sueco, uno de los  más reconocidos de los últimos 50 años, murió el domingo en París a los 90 años de edad.

Max Von Sydow
Max Von Sydow en una imagen de 2013 tras recibir el premio Donostia en el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián. (PABLO SÁNCHEZ | REUTERS)

madrid

Actualizado:

Público | AGENCIAS

Max von Sydow, uno de los actores fetiche del director Ingmar Bergman y uno de los más reconocidos de los últimos 50 años, murió este pasado domingo a los 90 años de edad, según informó su mujer en declaraciones este lunes al semanario Paris Match.

Catherine von Sydow hizo el anuncio del fallecimiento del actor "con el corazón roto y una infinita tristeza" y pidió discreción a la prensa durante el periodo de luto por un actor que se hizo conocido gracias a su actuación en algunas de las grandes películas de Ingmar Bergman como El séptimo sello o Fresas salvajes.

Además de esos míticos trabajos con Bergman que le catapultaron a la fama, Max von Sydow fue nominado al Premio Oscar por Pelle el conquistador y por Tan fuerte, tan cerca. También participó en películas tan memorables como El manantial de la doncella, El exorcista o Hannah y sus hermanas. Más recientemente el actor también formó parte del reparto de una de las últimas entregas de la saga Star Wars y participó en varios capítulos de la popular serie Juego de tronos.

Fueron precisamente sus trabajos con Bergman los que dieron una proyección internacional a este actor nacido en 1929 en la ciudad sueca de Lund en el seno de una familia aristocrática. Von Sydow empezó su carrera de actor en su Suecia natal como intérprete de teatro. En 1949 debutó en el cine. Desde entonces, el actor participó en más de 130 películas y, además de con Bergman, trabajó  a las órdenes de otros grandes directores como John Huston, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen y Lars von Trier, entre otros.

En 1997 se volvió a casar con la documentalista francesa Catherine Brelet, con la que ha vivido en la Provenza. De hecho, En 2002 adoptó la nacionalidad francesa.

Kursk, un filme estrenado en 2018 que relata la tragedia del submarino nuclear ruso K-141 Kursk que tuvo lugar en agosto del año 2000 ha sido su último filme en ver la luz, aunque en 2018, aunque Max von Sydow tiene aún una película pendiente de estreno, Echoes of the Past, un drama dirigido por Nicholas Dimitropoulos.


