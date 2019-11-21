La banda británica Coldplay no promocionará la gira de su nuevo álbum por la las preocupaciones del impacto medioambiental de los conciertos.

En una entrevista a BBC News, el líder del grupo, Chris Martin, reconoce que se están "tomando un tiempo" hasta que su gira sea "activamente beneficiosa" y tengan un "impacto positivo" para el medio ambiente.

Actualmente se encuentran en la capital jordana de Amman para tocar en unos conciertos que se transmitirán en vivo en Youtube. Un viaje internacional que no realiza desde su gira A Head Full of Dreams, en la que se subieron a 122 escenarios de cuatro continentes entre 2016 y 2017. "Queríamos elegir un lugar en medio del mundo donde normalmente no pudiéramos tocar", sostiene el vocalista.

En declaraciones al corresponsal de entretenimiento de la BBC, Colin Paterson, Martin confirmó que su nuevo tour será el que más ventajas medioambientales tendrá.

Su nuevo disco, que se lanza este vierte, refleja la perspectiva global de la banda. "Si has tenido el privilegio de viajar por el mundo, sabes que todos somos del mismo lugar", admite en la misma entrevista.

Además, la banda realizará un concierto benéfico, en el Museo de Historia Natural de Londres el 25 de noviembre, en el que todos los ingresos serán donados a una organización benéfica ambiental.