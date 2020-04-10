madrid
La Unión de Actores y Actrices ha desconvocado este viernes el Apagón Cultural para dar "un voto de confianza" al Gobierno, después de que la Ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, dijera que van a "estudiar la singularidad del sector cultural para adaptar las medidas general ya tomadas, así como las futuras a las especificidades del sector".
Además, la organización ha destacado que la ministra ha concretado que durante los próximos días el Ministro de Cultura convocará una reunión con el "conjunto del sector de la cultura" y en la que ella misma estará presente como representante del Ministerio de Hacienda para escuchar sus propuestas.
Por esta razón, desde la Unión de Actores y Actrices, creen que se debe dar un "voto de confianza" al Ejecutivo y levantar el apagón cultural que estaban llevando a cabo por la falta de medidas adaptadas al sector y la industria cultural en esta crisis del coronavirus.
Para la Unión de Actores y Actrices, estas palabras son "muy importantes, dan esperanzas a un sector cuya recuperación económica será mucho más complicada y cuyos trabajadores y trabajadoras culturales no pueden atenerse, a día de hoy, a las medidas tomadas por el Gobierno".
"Esperamos que la palabras de la ministra de Hacienda se hagan realidad", ha señalado el secretario general de la Unión de Actores y Actrices tras su reunión telemática con la Junta de Gobierno del sindicato.
