Festival de Cannes Críticas al director de 'La vida de Adèle' por recrearse durante cuatro horas en los cuerpos de las mujeres 

En plena ola feminista impulsada por el '#MeToo', el director franco-tunecino Abdellatif Kechiche ha vuelto a generar controversia. Esta vez con su última obra, 'Mektoub, my love: intermezzo', presentada este jueves en el festival francés. 

El director Abdellatif Kechiche llega a la presentación de su nueva película. EFE/Ian Langsdon

En plena ola feminista impulsada por el #MeToo, el director franco-tunecino Abdellatif Kechiche ha generado controversia en el Festival de Cannes con su última película, Mektoub, my love: intermezzo, la segunda parte de una trilogía que se recrea en los cuerpos femeninos de una forma obsesiva.

Una historia situada en un pequeño pueblo costero del sureste de Francia en 1994, en un verano en el que se juntan jóvenes de toda procedencia y que quiere ser un retrato de una época en la que la gente “vivía de forma más armoniosa”, en palabras del realizador.

Tanto en La vida de Adèle –película con la que consiguió una Palma de Oro– como en la primera parte de la trilogía, Mektoub, My Love: canto uno, el director ha sido acusado de machismo, unas críticas que él mismo ha sacudido en varias ocasiones: “Cuando hacemos un trabajo esperamos que el espectador entre en el filme, a veces lo conseguimos y a veces no", respondió a los periodistas en 2017.

En el filme, que dura tres horas y cuarenta minutos, aparecen sin cesar cuerpos desnudos de mujeres, cunnilingus de 20 minutos incluido. La polémica está servida una vez más.

