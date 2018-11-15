Aunque el Cervantes no es un premio nacional, con el fallo hoy de ese galardón, que ha recaído en la poeta Ida Vitale, se pone el punto y final a los reconocimientos que entrega cada año el ministerio de Cultura en distintas disciplinas, y que en 2018 han recaído en un 60% de los casos en mujeres.
En los 42 años de historia del Cervantes, solo en cuatro ocasiones hasta hoy había recaído en una mujer -María Zambrano (1988), Dulce María Loynaz (1992) Ana María Matute (2010) y Elena Poniatowska (2013)- pero además con su elección se ha roto la norma no escrita de alternar cada año la procedencia del premiado, es decir España e Hispanoamérica, ya que en 2017 el galardonado fue el nicaragüense Sergio Ramírez.
Los jurados de los premios nacionales comenzaron sus fallos el pasado 10 de octubre, cuando se otorgó el de Televisión, que recayó en Victoria Prego.
A ella se han sumado Esther García, con el de Cinematografía, Teatro, a Julieta Serrano; Periodismo Cultural, a Ana Romaní; Ilustración, a María Rius; Circo, a Consuelo Reyes; Danza, modalidad interpretación, a Olga Pericet; Músicas Actuales, a Christina Rosenvinge; Artes Escénicas, a Marie de Jongh.
Completan la lista de mujeres, Ana Penyas, primera en lograr el de Cómic; Antonia Vicens, en Poesía; Almudena Grandes, en Narrativa; Yolanda García, en Literatura Dramática; Carmen Gauger en Obra de un Traductor; Neila García, en el de Mejor Traducción; Poesía Joven Miguel Hernández, Berta García; María Xesús Lama, en Ensayo y Nacional de las Letras Españolas -fallado el día 13 de este mes-, para Francisca Aguirre.
A ellos se suman, aunque no es Premio Nacional, el Premio Luso-Español, que recayó en Mariza y el Cervantes.
En Restauración y Conservación el premio fue para Peridis; el de Mejor Labor Editorial para Media Vaca; de Artes Plásticas para Ángel Bados; Fomento de la Lectura para La Botica del Libro y Revista Penonza; Literatura Infantil y Juvenil, Juan Kruz Igerabide; Fotografía, Leopoldo Polmés; Música Interpretación, Cuarteto Quiroga.
En Música Composición, el galardonado fue Javier Darias; en Diseño de Moda, Miguel Adrover; en Danza, modalidad Creación, Antonio Ruz; Premio Velázquez, Antoni Miralda; Historia de España, Santiago Muñoz Machado, y Tauromaquia, Juan José Padilla.
