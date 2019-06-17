El líder de Megadeth, Dave Mustaine, anuncia este lunes que ha sido diagnosticado con cáncer de garganta. "Es claramente algo que se respeta y que hay que enfrentar, aunque me he enfrentado a obstáculos antes", plantea en un comunicado publicado en Facebook.
En esta línea, el músico estadounidense de 57 años explica que ya está trabajando estrechamente con sus médicos y han "trazado un plan de tratamiento", que ya han comenzado, que sienten que tiene una "tasa de éxito del 90 por ciento".
La banda está actualmente en el estudio trabajando en un nuevo álbum
"Por desgracia, esto requiere que cancelemos la mayoría de los conciertos este año. El 'Megacruise' se celebrará y la banda será parte de él de alguna manera. Toda la información actualizada estará en megadeth.com. Megadeth estará de vuelta en la carretera tan pronto como sea posible", remarca Mustaine.
Al mismo tiempo, el músico desvela que la banda está actualmente en el estudio trabajando en un nuevo álbum que están "deseando que todos puedan escuchar". "Estoy muy agradecido por todo mi equipo, mi familia, médicos, miembros de la banda y entrenadores", concluye.
