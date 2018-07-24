La actriz y cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato, de 25 años, ha sido hospitalizada tras sufrir una posible sobredosis de heroína en su casa de Hollywood (Los Ángeles, EEUU), según informa el medio norteamericano TMZ.

Los servicios de emergencia, según esta información, la hallaron inconsciente cuando llegaron a su casa. El medio afirma que desconoce el estado de la artista, pero recuerda que ha tenido un pasado marcado por su relación con drogas como la cocaína, además de con el alcohol.

Hace una década participó en varias series y películas de Disney. En cuanto a su carrera musical, tiene seis discos, el último de ellos lanzado en 2017 y titulado Tell me you love me.