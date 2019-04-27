La escritora Ángela Becerra, que se ha presentado con el seudónimo de Emma Nuel, ha resultado ganadora de la XXIV edición del Premio de Novela Fernando Lara con la obra Algún día hoy, presentada bajo el título de Sangre y Fuego.
La decisión ha sido tomada por el jurado de esta vigésima cuarta edición del certamen literario compuesto por Fernando Delgado, Pere Gimferrer, Ana María Ruiz-Tagle, Clara Sánchez y Emili Rosales, que ha actuado como secretario con voto, en el transcurso de una cena celebrada este viernes en el Real Alcázar de Sevilla.
El premio, al que han optado un total de diez novelas y que tiene una dotación de 120.000 euros para la obra ganadora, está organizado por la Fundación José Manuel Lara y la Fundación AXA para el desarrollo y fomento de la cultura en Andalucía. Este año, las dos entidades celebran el décimo aniversario de su colaboración.
En la pasada edición la triunfadora fue la novela Canción de sangre y oro, de Jorge Molist. Otras obras ganadoras han sido El amargo don de la belleza, de Terenci Moix, 1996; Muertes paralelas, de Fernando Sánchez Dragó, 2006; Contigo aprendí, de Silvia Grijalba, 2011; Mi recuerdo es más fuerte que tu olvido, de Paloma Sánchez-Garnica, 2016; o Después del amor, de Sonsoles Ónega, 2017.
