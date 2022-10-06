El director Carlos Saura recibirá el Goya de Honor 2023

El director aragonés Carlos Saura recibirá el Goya de Honor 2023 por "haber dado forma a la historia del cine español moderno", ha anunciado este jueves el presidente de la Academia de Cine, Fernando Méndez-Leite.
El premio se entregará en la 37 edición de la gala de los Goya que se celebrará el 11 de febrero en Sevilla.
En una comparecencia con motivo del Día del Cine Español, Méndez-Leite también ha anunciado que el próximo año los nominados se ampliarán de cuatro a cinco en todas las categorías de los Goya
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder