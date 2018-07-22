Público
Doblaje cine Fallece a los 84 años María Dolores Gispert, la voz de Whoopi Goldberg y Kathy Bates

La actriz de doblaje prestó su voz a conocidas actrices de Hollywood como Carol Lombard y Darlene Love.

La actriz de doblaje María Dolores Gispert./YOUTUBE

La dobladora María Dolores Gispert que puso voz a actrices como Whoppi Goldberg o Kathy Bates en el cine y a personajes de televisión tan inolvidables como Pippi Calzaslargas ha fallecido este domingo a los 84 años, según informa el sindicato de artistas de doblaje de Madrid (ADOMA).

"Nos informan del fallecimiento de María Dolores Gispert. Queremos hacer llegar todo nuestro afecto a familiares, compañeros y amigos. DEP", señala.

Gispert se dio a conocer como locutora en Radio Barcelona para después iniciarse en el doblaje de películas a mitad de los años cuarenta.

La catalana, que provenía de familia de artistas, participó en cintas míticas, como Irma la dulce, Bonnie & Clyde o Duelo a muerte en OK Corral, y también dobló a una de las replicantes de Blade Runner, interpretada por Joanna Cassidy.

Prestó su voz también a conocidas actrices de Hollywood como Carol Lombard y Darlene Love.

También fue directora de rodaje, tarea que desempeñó simultaneando la tarea de poner voz a Whoopi Goldberg en "El color púrpura"; también dirigió los trabajos de doblaje en "La lista de Schindler".

Según publica la página web ElDoblaje.com, la artista prestó su voz a la afroamericana en 51 de sus películas y también se encargó de doblar a Kathy Bates en otras cinco ocasiones, en cintas tan recordadas como el Titanic.

