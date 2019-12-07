El español Antonio Banderas fue distinguido hoy en Berlín con el premio al mejor actor de la Academia del Cine Europeo por su interpretación en la película Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar.
Banderas, en conexión en directo desde su Teatro del Soho, en Málaga, dio las gracias a la Academia y se disculpó por no estar en Berlín para recoger su premio.
De Almodóvar dijo que es "un milagro" que ocurrió en su vida, y agregó que el cineasta es el hombre que admira, respeta y ama.
Del filme dijo que ha sido uno de los momentos "más increíbles" que ha pasado en su vida ante una cámara.
