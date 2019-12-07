Público
Dolor y gloria Banderas, premio al mejor actor europeo por su papel en 'Dolor y gloria'

El actor dijo que la película ha sido uno de los momentos "más increíbles" que ha pasado en su vida ante una cámara.

Antonio Banderas y Leonardo Sbaraglia, en 'Dolor y gloria', de Pedro Almodóvar, con diez nominaciones en los Premios Feroz.

El español Antonio Banderas fue distinguido hoy en Berlín con el premio al mejor actor de la Academia del Cine Europeo por su interpretación en la película Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar.

Banderas, en conexión en directo desde su Teatro del Soho, en Málaga, dio las gracias a la Academia y se disculpó por no estar en Berlín para recoger su premio.

De Almodóvar dijo que es "un milagro" que ocurrió en su vida, y agregó que el cineasta es el hombre que admira, respeta y ama.

Del filme dijo que ha sido uno de los momentos "más increíbles" que ha pasado en su vida ante una cámara.

