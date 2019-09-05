Público
'Dolor y gloria', de Pedro Almodóvar, la propuesta de España para optar a los Oscar

Será la Academia la que decida si finalmente la cinta opta a algún galardón. Se trata de la tercera vez que una película dirigida por el cineasta manchego opta a la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa. 

Antonio Banderas en un fotograma de la película ‘Dolor y Gloria’ de Pedro Almodóvar. Foto: El Deseo.

La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de España ha elegido la cinta Dolor y gloria, dirigida por Pedro Almodóvar, para representar a España en la 92 edición de los premios Oscar, que se entregarán el 9 de febrero de 2020.

Se trata de la tercera vez que una película dirigida por el cineasta manchego opta a la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa, un galardón que consiguió en 1999 por Todo sobre mi madre y para el que fue candidato en 1988 con Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios.

Además, Almodóvar fue galardonado con el Oscar al Mejor guion original en 2002 por Hable con ella, película por la que también fue candidato al Oscar a Mejor dirección.

Campeones, dirigida por Javier Fesser, fue elegida para representar a España en la pasada edición de los Oscar, aunque finalmente no consiguió colarse entre las favoritas de la Academia de Hollywood.

Hasta la fecha, solo cuatro películas españolas se han alzado con el galardón en la categoría de Mejor Película de habla no inglesa: Volver a empezar, de José Luis Garci; Belle Époque, de Fernando Trueba; Todo sobre mi madre, de Pedro Almodóvar; y Mar adentro, de Alejandro Amenábar, que además fue la última película española que optó al Oscar en esta categoría.

