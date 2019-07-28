Público
Eduardo Gómez Muere Eduardo Gómez, actor de la serie 'Aquí no hay quien viva'

El intérprete ha fallecido a los 68 años de edad, según ha confirmado el creador de 'La que se avecina', Alberto Caballero.

Eduardo Gómez, actor en 'La que se avecina' y en 'Aquí no hay quien viva'.

El actor Eduardo Gómez, conocido por sus papeles en series como La que se avecina o Aquí no hay quien viva, ha fallecido a los 68 años de edad, según ha confirmado el creador de las series, Alberto Caballero.

"Se nos ha ido este ser maravilloso, metrosexual, pensador y mente fría. Buen viaje, Edu, y gracias por tantos años de risas y de buen rollo. Eres historia de la comedia. Adiós, león", ha escrito Caballero en su cuenta de Twitter.

Eduardo Gómez desarrolló su carrera principalmente en televisión. Empezó como actor a finales de la década de los 90 con una breve intervención en la serie ¡Ay, Señor, Señor!.

La fama le llegó con su trabajo en Aquí no hay quien viva, serie emitida por Antena 3 entre 2003 y 2006, y por la que recibió el premio de la Unión de Actores como mejor actor secundario en televisión en 2004.

Posteriormente se incorporó a la serie Gym Tony. También tuvo pequeños papeles en algunas películas como La gran aventura de Mortadelo y Filemón y Torrente 3: El protector'

