Estás leyendo: La enfermera Ana Ruiz, encargada de entregar el Goya a Mejor Película, recuerda a los fallecidos en la pandemia

Público
Público

Premios Goya 2021 La enfermera Ana Ruiz, encargada de entregar el Goya a Mejor Película, recuerda a los fallecidos en la pandemia

Es la creadora de la biblioteca Resistiré que se desarrolló en el hospital de campaña de Ifema durante los meses más duros de la pandemia.

Ana María Ruiz, enfermera encargada de entregar el el Goya a Mejor Película en la gala celebrada este sábado 6 de marzo de 2021.
Ana María Ruiz, enfermera encargada de entregar el el Goya a Mejor Película en la gala celebrada este sábado 6 de marzo de 2021. MIGUEL A. CORDOBA / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Ana María Ruiz, la enfermera que ha entregado el Goya a la Mejor Película, ha recordado en la gala a los fallecidos en la pandemia. "Hoy es la noche del séptimo arte, uno de los grandes cuidadores del prójimo y que ofrece cuidado y consuelo del espectador. Déjense cuidar", ha señalado antes de presentar el último premio de la gala, el galardón a mejor película, que se lo ha llevado Las niñas.

"Quiero tener una mención especial a los sanitarios que han fallecido por salvar la vida de otros", ha resaltado, recordando que España es el país de la UE con más contagios de sanitarios. También ha tenido un recuerdo para las personas que desde el mundo de la cultura han contribuido para el entretenimiento de todos.

"Y a todas las víctimas de esta pandemia en todas sus formas, ya sea por deceso, enfermedad, crisis o desolación. Nuestros pacientes reciben cuidados y atención porque la cura no siempre es posible, pero sí la compañía y el consuelo. Eso suele tener un poder especial cuando proviene de la cultura", ha añadido.

"La cultura cura y es sanadora"

"La cultura cura y es sanadora" defendió ante los medios durante su paso por la alfombra roja, previa a la gala. "La cultura acompaña y sana, da calor y consuelo que tanta falta nos hace", ha apostillado la enfermera del SUMMA 112, creadora de la biblioteca Resistiré que se desarrolló en el hospital de campaña de Ifema durante los meses más duros de la pandemia.

Ruiz ha subrayado que la puesta en marcha de este servicio "generaba mucha compañía" a los pacientes. Esta iniciativa ha recibido varios premios, como el Premio Antonio de Sancha otorgado el pasado mes de noviembre por la Asociación de Editores de Madrid. 


Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público