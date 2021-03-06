Estás leyendo: Una enfermera entregará el Goya a Mejor Película

Una enfermera entregará el Goya a Mejor Película

Ana María Ruiz es la creadora de la biblioteca Resistiré que se desarrolló en el hospital de campaña de Ifema durante los meses más duros de la pandemia. "La cultura acompaña y sana, da calor y consuelo que tanta falta nos hace", ha apostillado.

CAPTURA - RTVE

Ana María Ruiz, la enfermera que entregará esta noche el Goya a la Mejor Película, ha defendido que "la cultura cura y es sanadora" como ha señalado a los medios durante su paso por la alfombra roja, previa a la gala. En esta categoría están nominadas AdúAneLa boda de RosaLas niñas y Sentimental.

"La cultura acompaña y sana, da calor y consuelo que tanta falta nos hace", ha apostillado la enfermera del SUMMA 112, creadora de la biblioteca Resistiré que se desarrolló en el hospital de campaña de Ifema durante los meses más duros de la pandemia.

Ruiz ha subrayado que la puesta en marcha de este servicio "generaba mucha compañía" a los pacientes. Esta iniciativa ha recibido varios premios, como el Premio Antonio de Sancha otorgado el pasado mes de noviembre por la Asociación de Editores de Madrid. 


