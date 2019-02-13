Ennio Morricone ofrecerá su primer y, a la vez, último concierto en España el próximo 8 de mayo en el WiZink Center de Madrid, con Dulce Pontes como artista invitada, una orquesta y un coro de 200 personas para interpretar una selección de sus composiciones más célebres. La promotora del espectáculo, que se inscribe en su gira de despedida a más de 60 años de carrera, ha informado asimismo que las entradas se pondrán a la venta mañana a las 11 de la mañana.
Más de 650.000 espectadores han disfrutado ya en más de 50 conciertos de The Final Concerts World Tour, que concluirá en Italia con seis actuaciones en Roma entre el 15 y el 22 de junio y un último concierto el 29 de ese mes en el Festival de Verano de Lucca.
Un genio de la composición
Morricone (Roma, 1928), quien celebró recientemente su 90 cumpleaños, está considerado un genio de la composición musical para cine desde su primer trabajo para El federal, dirigida por Luciano Salce, y en su obra, compuesta por más de 500 partituras, destacan títulos como La muerte tenía un precio (1965), Hasta que llegó su hora (1968) o El bueno, el feo y el malo (1966).
Cinema Paradiso de Giuseppe Tornatore, Novecento de Bernardo Bertolucci, Los intocables de Eliot Ness de Brian De Palma, Érase una vez en América de Sergio Leone o La misión de Roland Joffè también se encuentran entre los títulos de su producción, que incluye dos piezas para directores españoles: Luis Buñuel, con quien trabajó en Leonor (1975), y Pedro Almodóvar, en Átame (1990).
No solo le ha acompañado el reconocimiento del público, con más de 70 millones de álbumes vendidos, también el de la crítica, que le concedió el León de Oro honorífico de la Mostra de Venecia en 1995, el Oscar honorífico que obtuvo en 2007 y el Oscar a la mejor banda sonora en 2015 por Los odiosos ocho, de Quentin Tarantino.
