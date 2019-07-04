El actor Arturo Fernández ha muerto esta pasada madrugada en Madrid a los 90 años de edad. El actor, vinculado sobre todo al teatro, estuvo trabajando hasta el pasado mes de marzo en la obra Alta Seducción en el Teatro Amaya de Madrid compartiendo escenario con Carmen del Valle. Una dolencia estomacal le obligó a parar y tuvo que ser operado el 2 de abril. Nunca se recuperó de esa intervención y desde entonces su problemas de salud se agravaron.
El actor asturiano se encontraba hospitalizado en la madrileña clínica Ruber desde hace unos días.
La montaña rusa, Pato a la naranja, Smoking o Los hombres no mienten son algunos de sus títulos más conocidos en el teatro, aunque hizo también televisión y algo de cine, en el que su mayor éxito fue la película Truhanes, de la que también se hizo una serie de televisión.
Arturo Fernández recibió los títulos de hijo predilecto de su Gijón natal y adoptivo de Oviedo, además de premios como los del Sindicato del Espectáculo al mejor actor (1961 y 1968), Nacional de Interpretación (1962), Nacional de Teatro Pepe Isbert (2002) o la Medalla del Ministerio de Cultura al Mérito en Bellas Artes (2004).
El artista estuvo casado entre 1967 y 1978 con la aristócrata María Isabel Sensat Marqués, con quien tuvo tres hijos. Desde 1980, su pareja era Carmen Quesada.
En los últimos meses el actor había sido noticia por su declarada aversión a Podemos, un partido que según afirmó le caía "fatal, como una patada en el hígado". De hecho, el actor asturiano no llevó su obra Alta seducción a Cádiz "porque ahí está Podemos", según declaró el pasado mes de febrero.
