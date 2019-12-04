Público
Fallece a los 79 años el actor Manuel Tejada, conocido por 'Verano Azul' o 'Cañas y Barro'

su rostro se hizo muy popular en la década de los setenta y primera mitad de los ochenta cuando se apartó del cine. 

El actor Manuel Tejada ha fallecido a los 79 años. / EFE

El actor Manuel Tejada, conocido por sus papeles en series como Verano Azul o Cañas y Barro, ha fallecido este miércoles a los 79 años en Benidorm (Alicante), ciudad en la que estaba afincado desde hacía varios años, según han informado fuentes de la familia.

Tejada nació en Puente de Génave (Jaén), inició su carrera en el teatro en 1960 y se mantuvo sobre las tablas hasta el año 2010.

En el cine comenzó con un pequeño papel en 1962 en la película Canción de juventud protagonizada por Rocío Durcal, aunque su rostro se hizo muy popular en la década de los setenta y primera mitad de los ochenta cuando se apartó de la gran pantalla y desde entonces solo regresó en contadas ocasiones hasta la última película en 2010, en Balada triste de trompeta de Álex de la Iglesia.

En televisión también fue muy conocido como parte del plantel de actores de Televisión Española con numerosos personajes como en Estudio 1, interpretando el papel de Tono en la exitosa serie Cañas y barro, adaptación de la novela de Vicente Blasco Ibáñez, papel por el que recibió el TP de Oro en 1978, y por ser el padre de los célebres Tito y Bea en la serie Verano azul.

Además del TP de Oro, Tejada recibió el premio Telemadrid de teatro en 2007 por su interpretación de Enrique II de Inglaterra en 'El león de invierno' y un año más tarde obtuvo el Premio Mayte de teatro por el mismo papel.

