Fallece a los 94 años el escultor canario Martín Chirino

Fotografía de archivo tomada el 28/10/2014 del escultor grancanario Martín Chirino. - EFE

El escultor canario Martín Chirino ha fallecido este lunes a los 94 años de edad tras una larga enfermedad, según han confirmado fuentes cercanas al artista. Nacido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria en 1925, es uno de los escultores más importantes de las últimas décadas. En 1944 inició sus estudios artísticos en la Academia del escultor Manuel Ramas y más tarde se matriculó en la Facultad de Filosofía y Letras, pero abandonó esos estudios para ingresar en la Escuela de Bellas Artes de San Fernando (Madrid).

Tras titularse, centró su trabajo en las labores del hierro, lo que se reafirmó tras sus viajes a París y Londres, donde completó su formación en la School of Fine Arts.
Durante sus años de formación, conoció y se interesó por las obras de Julio González, Miró o Picasso, quienes, junto a los constructivistas como El Lissitzky, se convirtieron en los maestros que inspiraron sus pasos y a los que dedicó sus primeros homenajes como escultor.

Tuvo un destacado papel en la renovación de los lenguajes plásticos durante la posguerra. Su incorporación en 1958 al grupo El Paso, integrado por Antonio Saura, Manolo Millares o Rafael Canogar entre otros, coincide con el surgimiento de un arte enraizado en la tradición española, desde una actitud crítica con la situación político social. En esta época encontró el motivo alegórico de toda su carrera: La Espiral, el Viento como resultado de su reflexión sobre la iconografía prehispánica y el legado de su cultura.

Entre otros, ha sido galardonado con el Premio Internacional de Escultura de la Bienal de Budapest, el Premio Nacional de Artes Plásticas, el Premio Canarias de Artes Plásticas o el Premio Nacional de Escultura de la CEOE. Además, destaca en su trayectoria la creación del Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (1991).

Asimismo, Chirino también encabezó la Junta Directiva que recuperó el Círculo de Bellas Artes tras el franquismo, donde fue presidente entre 1982 y 1992 y de la que recibió la Medalla de Oro en 2001. También fue nombrado Doctor Honoris Causa por la Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria (2008) y por la Universidad Nebrija de Madrid (2011).

