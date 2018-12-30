Público
Fallece el actor Cesáreo Estébanez, el famoso Romerales de 'Farmacia de Guardia'

El actor ha fallecido a los 77 años de edad en Sevilla. En 1993 fue reconocido con el Premio de la Unión de Actores al mejor secundario de televisión. 

Cesáreo Estébanez en 'Gran Reserva: El origen' RTVE

El actor Cesáreo Estébanez ha fallecido este domingo a los 77 años en el municipio sevillano de Alcalá de Guadaíra, donde residía con su mujer, según ha confirmado la Unión de Actores y Actrices.

El actor vallisoletano, famoso entre otros papeles por interpretar al sargento Romerales en Farmacia de guardia, cuya voz ronca era muy popular, vivía en Alcalá desde hace más de veinte años.

Estébanez tuvo una larga trayectoria profesional, con papeles en películas y series como Estudio 1, La forja de un rebelde, Menudo es mi padre, Turno de oficio: diez años después, Manolito Gafotas, Hospital Central, Los hombres de Paco, Herederos y Escenas de matrimonio.

El polifacético artista, que alternó el drama con la comedia, trabajó a lo largo de décadas de carrera a las órdenes de los más grandes directores del cine español, como Vicente Aranda, Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, Antonio Giménez Rico, Mario Camus, Carlos Saura o Pilar Miró, entre otros.

En 1993 fue reconocido con el Premio de la Unión de Actores al mejor secundario de televisión por el papel del sargento Romerales de Farmacia de guardia.

Su cuerpo será trasladado al tanatorio de Palencia y la capilla ardiente se abrirá sobre las 19.30 horas de este domingo. El próximo lunes será el funeral, a las 12.45 horas, en la iglesia parroquial de San Lázaro de Palencia.

La Unión de Actores y Actrices ha lamentado en su cuenta de Twitter la muerte del artista, cuyo carisma ha destacado.

También se han unido a los mensajes de pesar en las redes sociales compañeros de profesión y artistas como el actor y director Pedro Mari Sánchez o el actor Juan Diego Botto.

"Los que lo conocieron saben lo increíble y generoso que era. Los que lo vieron actuar saben el gran actor que fue", ha escrito Botto.

