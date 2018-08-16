La actriz Marisa Porcel, que saltó a la fama por su papel de Pepa en la serie televisiva "Escenas de Matrimonio", ha fallecido este miércoles, a los 74 años, según informa el portal MadridEsTeatro en su cuenta de Twitter.
Nos ha dejado MARISA PORCEL.... una de esas actrices de "carácter" que echaremos de Menos.... DEP pic.twitter.com/6at65Ob6eC— MadridEsTeatro (@TEATROMADRID) 15 de agosto de 2018
"Nos ha dejado Maisa Porcel... una de esas actrices de "carácter" que echaremos de Menos.... DEP", es el texto que MadridEsTeatro ha insertado en la red social para comunicar el fallecimiento de la veterana actriz.
Marisa Porcel interpretaba en la serie humorística 'Escenas de matrimonio' a Pepa, una mujer peculiar que reflejaba el matrimonio tradicional español, junto al actor Pepe Ruiz, que hacía el papel de marido.
Aquella serie que emitió Telecinco entre 2007 y 2009 lanzó a la fama a esta actriz, que a lo largo de su vida artística trabajó en la revista, el teatro y en el cine.
