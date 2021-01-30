Estás leyendo: Fallece en Atenas la DJ, productora musical y cantante SOPHIE

La conocida artista murió en su casa de la capital griega, tras un accidente repentino, según informó su equipo en un comunicado.

Imagen de promoción de SOPHIE.

efe

La DJ, productora musical y cantante SOPHIE, colaboradora de grandes artistas y activista transgénero, murió en la madrugada de este sábado en Atenas, a los 34 años.

La conocida artista murió en su casa de la capital griega, tras un accidente repentino, según informó su equipo en un comunicado en el que pidieron respeto y privacidad para la familia y sus seguidores.

"SOPHIE fue una pionera de un nuevo sonido, una de las artistas más influyentes de la última década. No sólo por sus producciones ingeniosas y su creatividad, sino por el mensaje y la visibilidad que consiguió. Un icono de liberación", afirmaron en el comunicado.

Nacida y criada en Glasgow (Escocia), Sophie Xeon se mantuvo en un segundo plano de la industria mientras lanzaba colaboraciones exitosas con Madonna -junto a quien escribió en 2015 el single Bitch I'm Madonna-, Lady Gaga, Diplo, Charli XCX o Vince Staples.

En 2018 lanzó su álbum debut Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, marcado por su identidad transgénero, que le consiguió una nominación a los Grammy en la categoría de Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica y docenas de reseñas favorables de crítica y público.

