Fallece Juan Antonio Otero "Oti", el primer batería de M-Clan

Oti formó parte del grupo desde su nacimiento en 1992 hasta 2010.

Imagen de Oti, batería de M-Clan, publicada en la cuenta oficial de instagram del grupo.

La banda de rock M-Clan ha comunicado, a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, el fallecimiento del que fuera su primer batería, Juan Antonio Otero "Oti", en un mensaje en el que también dan su pésame a su familia.

En el breve mensaje, M-Clan recuerda "tantos momentos increíbles" que han vivido con Juan Antonio. "¡Hasta siempre!", concluye el texto. Oti formó parte del grupo desde su nacimiento en 1992 hasta 2010 en que la banda quedó conformada solamente por el cantante Carlos Tarque y el guitarrista Ricardo Ruipérez, coincidiendo con la aparición del disco "Para no ver el final".

El bajista, Pascual Saura, había preferido abandonar el grupo debido a su estado de salud, previamente a la grabación del álbum, y falleció de un repentino infarto el 16 de diciembre de 2010, mientras que Coki Jiménez sustituyó a "Oti", que pasó a formar parte del grupo malagueño Motel Caimán, grupo que rendía homenaje a la anterior formación en la que los cinco miembros del grupo participaron, Los Caimanes.

El grupo se creó en Murcia en el mes de marzo de 1993, con Carlos Tarque, Santiago Campillo, Juan Antonio Otero, Pascual Saura e Íñigo Uribe como miembros fundadores y el nombre por evolución de El Clan de los Murciélagos.

