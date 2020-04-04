Estás leyendo: Fallece Luis Eduardo Aute, cantautor icónico de la música española

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fallece Luis Eduardo Aute, cantautor icónico de la música española

El artista estaba ingresado en un hospital madrileño.

Luis Eduardo Aute en una imagen de archivo. EFE
Luis Eduardo Aute en una imagen de archivo. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público | agencias

Luis Eduardo Aute, cantautor icónico de la música española, ha fallecido este sábado a los 76 años, según ha adelantado RTVE.

El cantautor y pintor ha fallecido un hospital madrileño, han informado a EFE fuentes de su entorno familiar. El autor de La Belleza estaba retirado de los escenarios desde que sufrió un grave infarto en 2016, que lo mantuvo dos meses en coma.

Tras varias estancias en hospitales, entre ellos uno cubano, Aute (Manila, 13 de septiembre de 193) permanecía en su casa, cuidado por su familia.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú