Fallece Luis Eduardo Aute, cantautor icónico de la música española

Actualizado:
Luis Eduardo Aute, cantautor icónico de la música española, ha fallecido este sábado a los 76 años, según ha adelantado RTVE.
El cantautor y pintor ha fallecido un hospital madrileño, han informado a EFE fuentes de su entorno familiar. El autor de La Belleza estaba retirado de los escenarios desde que sufrió un grave infarto en 2016, que lo mantuvo dos meses en coma.
Tras varias estancias en hospitales, entre ellos uno cubano, Aute (Manila, 13 de septiembre de 193) permanecía en su casa, cuidado por su familia.
