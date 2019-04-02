Público
Los fans de Auryn encuentran indicios de plagio en el último single de Paulina Rubio

La melodía del nuevo single de la mexicana –'Ya no me engañas'– teiene, según los seguidores de la boy-band española, un parecido más que notable con la canción 'El niño frente a mí', tema incluido en Circus Avenue.

La canción de la discordia, 'Ya no me engañas'.- YOUTUBE

Fueron los cientos de seguidores de la ya extinta boy-band Auryn los que pusieron el grito en el cielo este lunes. La melodía del nuevo single de Paulina Rubio –Ya no me engañas– tenía un parecido más que notable con la canción El niño frente a mí, tema incluido en el disco de Auryn Circus Avenue (2014).

Por el momento la polémica se ha trasladado a la red y los integrantes de la banda no se han manifestado. La similitudes son tan obvias que podría tratarse de algún tipo guiño a Auryn por parte de la mexicana, pero lo cierto es que los Auryners –como se hacen llamar los seguidores de la banda española– lo tienen claro: se trata de un plagio más que evidente.

