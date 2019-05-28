El próximo sábado 1 de junio a las 11:30 horas, el autor de Las Mamás Belgas, Sven Tuytens presentará su libro durante la 78º Edición de la Feria del Libro de Madrid, donde estará acompañado de la periodista y directora de este medio Ana Pardo de Vera.
El evento, organizado por la Editorial El mono libre, será en el Pabellón Bankia de Actividades Culturales. La obra de Tuytens cuenta la historia de una veintena de enfermeras sin experiencia, feministas y procedentes de Europa que trabajaron atendiendo a soldados republicanos durante la Guerra Civil española.
El autor se centra en las biografías de las protagonistas de la historia, contando con el relato de una testigo que aun vive, Rosariet, que cuenta con claridad a pesar de sus 97 años.
El personaje principal, Vera Luftig, era mujer, judía, belga y comunista, y aunque le reprochó a su marido haberse alistado en las Brigadas Internacionales, pronto comprendió que la Guerra Civil se trataba de un ensayo para Hitler, por lo que convenció a sus hermanas Rachel y Golda para poner rumbo a España.
Vera se percató de la amenaza del nazismo cuando comenzaron a llegar a Amberes los primeros alemanes huidos del país, a los que atendió en un local marxista donde solían reunirse. El libro de Tuytens se convierte así en un altavoz de lo que vivieron estas mujeres, donde se cuentan sus vidas, valores y solidaridad.
