La película Dolor y Gloria, del cineasta español Pedro Almodóvar, participará en la competición oficial del Festival de Cannes, que comienza el próximo 14 de mayo, según anunció este jueves la organización del certamen.

La Sección Oficial a Competeición del Festival de Cannes incluirá las últimas películas de Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Xavier Dolan o Terrence Malick. La 72ª edición del Festival francés tendrá lugar del 14 al 25 de mayo y su jurado estará presidido por el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu.



Las competidoras de la 72ª edición de Cannes

Dolor y Gloria, del cineasta español, competirá en Cannes junto a A Hidden Life, el último filme de Malick ambientado en la Segunda Guerra Mundial; Nighthawk del brasileño Kleber Mendonça Filho; Parásite de Bong Joon-ho, Matthias & Maxime del canadiense Dolan; Sorry We Missed You' de Ken Loach; Ahmed, de los hermanos Dardenne; Traitor de Marco Bellocchio; y The Dead Don't Die de Jim Jarmusch, el filme que abrirá el certamen, según informó la revista Variety.

Alejandro González Iñárritu, ganador del Oscar por Birdman y El renacido sucede a la actriz Cate Blanchett y se convierte así en el primer el primer artista mexicano en encabezar el jurado del certamen en el que el actor francés Alain Delon recibirá la Palma de Oro de honor en reconocimiento a toda su trayectoria.

